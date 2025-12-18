Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Facing Foot Surgery Again

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is facing surgery once again on his left foot, according to Todd Archer.

This is the same foot that Bland had surgery on last year. No surgery has been scheduled yet but he will likely end up on injured reserve, at the minimum.

This is an unfortunate blow for the team, as Bland is one of their best young players on defense.

Bland missed 10 games last season following foot surgery that occured in training camp.

Bland, 26, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Fresno State back in 2022.

He is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $5,346,000 for the 2025 season. He signed a four-year extension with the team worth up to $92 million and $50 million guaranteed this offseason.

In 2025, Bland has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and has 73 total tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.