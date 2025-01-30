Cowboys Considering Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey For Same Role

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Cowboys are considering former Browns OC Ken Dorsey for their OC opening.

Fowler adds that no interview is set at the moment but “logistics being discussed.”

Here’s a list of current candidates for the Cowboys OC position:

Falcons TE Coach Kevin Koger (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams

Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey

Dorsey, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.

The Bills promoted Dorsey to their offensive coordinator role last February but fired him in November. He joined the Browns for the 2024 season but was fired after one year.

In 2024 under Dorsey, the Browns’ offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 32 in total points, No. 29 in rushing yards and No. 22 in passing yards.