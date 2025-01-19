Cowboys Could Add Kliff Kingsbury To List Of HC Candidates

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys could add Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury to their list of candidates and are currently not in a rush to find their next head coach as they feel their job will be coveted around the league.

Rapoport notes that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Kingsbury added to their list of candidates once the Commanders’ season comes to an end.

Kingsbury, 45, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on Kingsbury as the news is available.