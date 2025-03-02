Cowboys Could Franchise DT Osa Odighizuwa To Buy Time To Negotiate Extension

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have enough work on a potential contract extension for DT Osa Odighizuwa this offseason that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dallas franchised him before next Tuesday’s deadline.

Graziano explains that this would be more of a placeholder move for the Cowboys while they continue to work on a long-term deal to keep Odighizuwa in Dallas.

Jeremy Fowler mentions that a few months ago, he would have said the Cowboys were out on bringing back Odighizuwa, but that stance has clearly changed.

Odighizuwa and Eagles DT Milton Williams are considered to be the top two interior defensive linemen in this year’s free agent class.

The franchise tag would cost the Cowboys $25,123,000 fully guaranteed for the 2025 season should they go that route.

Odighizuwa, 26, was a three-year starter at UCLA and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $5,086,188 rookie contract that included a $1,059,046 signing bonus. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Odighizuwa appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 47 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.