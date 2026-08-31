Cowboys Cut QB Joe Milton, Signed 13 To Their 2026 Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed 13 players to their initial 2026 practice squad.

Additionally, Adam Schefter reports Dallas is waiving QB Joe Milton.

The full list of practice squad signings includes:

RB Israel Abanikanda LB Justin Barron DT Tommy Dunn WR Jordan Hudson OT Marcellus Johnson DB Derion Kendrick WR Anthony Smith TE Michael Trigg LB Isaiah Land OL Nick Leverett DL Adedayo Odeleye (IPP) LB Curtis Robinson DB Reddy Steward

Milton, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2025, Milton appeared in four games and completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, adding five carries for 50 yards.