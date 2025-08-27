Cowboys Cut Two To Make Room For Waiver Claims

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have waived CBs Andrew Booth and Zion Childress.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Wednesday: Claimed off waivers:

DB Trikweze Bridges (from LA Chargers)

DB Reddy Steward (from Minnesota) Waived:

CB Andrew Booth

CB Zion Childress — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 27, 2025

Those make room for the additions of CBs Trikweze Bridges and Reddy Stewart, claimed off the waiver wire today.

Booth, 24, was named second-team All-ACC as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Booth signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Vikings traded him to the Cowboys coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Booth appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 15 total tackles and one pass deflection.