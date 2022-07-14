Cowboys & TE Dalton Schultz Unlikely To Get Extension Done Before Deadline

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys and TE Dalton Schultz are not expected to reach an agreement on an extension before the deadline on Friday.

There’s been little progress or contact between the two sides in recent weeks, so this doesn’t come as a surprise. Dallas used the tag on Schultz and has until Friday at 4 p.m. to negotiate an extension, otherwise he will play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Schultz stands to make $10.9 million fully guaranteed on the franchise tag this season.

Schultz, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

In 2021, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.