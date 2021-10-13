Cowboys Designate CB Kelvin Joseph & TE Sean McKeon To Return From IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they designated CB Kelvin Joseph and TE Sean McKeon to return from injured reserve. 

Joseph, 21, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He is in the first year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 

Joseph landed on the injured reserve coming out of the preseason due to a groin injury. 

During his two-year college career, Joseph recorded 37 tackles, six deflections, and four interceptions.

