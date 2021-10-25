Cowboys Designate WR Michael Gallup & LB Francis Bernard To Return From IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday they have designated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard to return from injured reserve, per Todd Archer.

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill has also resumed practicing after starting the season on the PUP list.

The three have a three-week window to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Gallup, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Gallup has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and caught four passes for 36 yards receiving.

