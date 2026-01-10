Cowboys Discussed Moving Tyler Smith To Left Tackle

Jon Machota of The Athletic notes that Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer stated that Tyler Smith is currently a guard, but wants to have the “best five offensive linemen on the field.”

With that, Machota writes that Smith moving to left tackle could still be on the table.

Earlier this week, Smith said he is looking for clarity during his exit meeting with Schottenheimer about which position he’s going to play.

“The biggest thing for me is what’s best for the team, but also what’s smart for me and my career,” Smith said, via Machota.

The Cowboys made Smith the league’s highest-paid guard near the beginning of the season, but he lined up at left tackle at different points this year.

A permanent move to left tackle means Smith could be in for an even higher payday. His $24 million annual salary would make him the league’s sixth highest-paid left tackle.

Smith, 24, was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022 out of Tulsa. He signed a four-year, $13.4 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $2,530,788 in 2025 after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option.

Dallas re-signed him to a four-year, $96 million contract extension in September, making him the league’s highest-paid guard.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and started each game. He has appeared in and started 63 games for Dallas in his career so far.