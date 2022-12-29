Cowboys Elevate Two Players For Thursday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have elevated C Brock Hoffman and RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Titans.

The @dallascowboys elevated C Brock Hoffman and RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad for tonight’s game at Tennessee. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 29, 2022

Both will return to the practice squad after the game without having to go through waivers.

Ollison, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

He later caught on with the Cowboys practice squad.

In 2021, Ollison appeared in eight games for the Falcons and rushed 21 times for 105 yards (5 YPC) and one touchdown.