Cowboys Elevating LB Buddy Johnson & S Sheldrick Redwine

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are elevating LB Buddy Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine for Week 18.

Johnson, 24, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.

The 49ers signed him to their practice squad back in September and he briefly caught on with the Bears before later being waived by the team.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in one game for Dallas but has not recorded any statistics.