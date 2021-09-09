Cowboys Elevating S Darian Thompson & TE Jeremy Sprinkle From Practice Squad

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating S Darian Thompson and TE Jeremy Sprinkle from the practice squad.

Both will go back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers. Each player can be elevated twice per season before a team has to put them on waivers to get them back to the practice squad.

Thompson, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He spent just over two years in New York before the Giants waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.

Thompson later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before the Cowboys added him to their active roster. He’s returned to Dallas on consecutive one-year contracts the past few seasons.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 total tackles, one interception, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.

Sprinkle, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Washington.

Sprinkle had been testing the free-agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in April. He re-signed to the practice squad after being waived in August.

For his career, Sprinkle has appeared in 59 games for Washington and caught 34 passes for 301 yards receiving and touchdowns over the course of four seasons.