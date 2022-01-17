Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones “Absolutely” Expects Mike McCarthy To Remain HC

In a radio interview, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said he expects HC Mike McCarthy to remain in his position for 2022.

“Absolutely. Very confident,” he said via Jon Machota.

Dallas’ upset loss to the 49ers in the wildcard round on Sunday had ignited speculation that McCarthy could be in trouble if the Cowboys underperformed what were Super Bowl expectations.

Both Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn are highly regarded by the team and getting a lot of attention for head coaching jobs. Some had wondered if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would promote one of them to head coach to avoid losing them to another team.

This seems to shut the door on that idea, however.

McCarthy, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following their disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 18-15 in two years with the Cowboys, with one playoff appearance and an 0-1 record in the postseason.