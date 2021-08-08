Cowboys Expected To Let WR Michael Gallup Play Out Contract Year

According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is expected to play out his contract year in 2021.

Gehlken says Dallas doesn’t plan to sign Gallup to an extension this preseason and the odds are he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper at wide receiver, the latter who has signed a major second contract, so bringing Gallup back would be tricky.

Gallup, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Gallup appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 59 passes for 843 yards (14.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 50 2022 NFL Free Agents List.