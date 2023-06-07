Cowboys Expected To Sign DE Ben Banogu

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are expected to sign DE Ben Banogu to a contract.

Banogu, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $5,944,506 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Banogu appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.