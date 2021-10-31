Cowboys Fear LB Jabril Cox Suffered ACL Tear

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys fear LB Jabril Cox suffered a torn ACL in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Vikings.

Should further tests confirm that Cox did, in fact, suffer a torn ACL, he would miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Cox, 23, was a three-year starter at North Dakota State before transferring to LSU. The Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

Cox signed a four-year deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus.

In 2021, Cox appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles and no sacks.

During his college career at North Dakota State and LSU, Cox recorded 316 tackles, 15 sacks, one forced fumble, 26 deflections, and nine interceptions.