Cowboys Fined WR George Pickens At Least Once Last Season

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article said the Cowboys fined Pickens “multiple” times. That is not explicitly stated in the cited report, which has been clarified. NFL Trade Rumors apologizes for the error.

Cowboys WR George Pickens is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after a career-best season in 2025.

The expectation as of now is that Dallas will use the franchise tag to give them more time to work out a long-term deal or a trade. OverTheCap.com valued Pickens’ 2025 season at $31,681,000, and they project the franchise tag for receivers to cost $28,824,000.

ESPN’s Todd Archer, citing multiple sources, mentioned Pickens was fined by the team during his first season in Dallas. He wrote HC Brian Schottenheimer alluded to Pickens still being late to things.

Maturity and timeliness had been issues for the Steelers with Pickens when they traded him to Dallas. Those issues weren’t as big a deal to the Cowboys in 2025, but they still showed up at different points of the season, which could cause some reservations about a long-term deal.

Pickens, 24, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC at Georgia. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus when he was traded to the Cowboys after the draft for a future third-round pick.

In 2025, Pickens appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

