Cowboys Franchise RB Tony Pollard

According to Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have officially placed the franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard.

This was the expected move for Dallas and it keeps one of their exciting young playmakers in the fold for 2023. They’ll continue to work on a long-term deal.

The franchise tag for running backs is worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. The two sides have until July 17 to work out an extension, otherwise Pollard has to play out the season on the tag.

Pollard, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards (5.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

