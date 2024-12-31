Cowboys Grant RB Ezekiel Elliott’s Request For Release

Josina Anderson reports that Cowboys veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott has requested his release and Dallas will place him on waivers.

Elliott was previously a healthy scratch against the Falcons for disciplinary reasons.

Beyond that, he’s seen a very limited role with the Cowboys this season, even at times when they really needed help in the run game.

We’ll have to see if any team is willing to claim him off waivers for the playoffs. Odds are good he’ll clear waivers and be a free agent.

Elliott, 29, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016 out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release before the 2023 season. From there, the Patriots signed Elliott to a one-year contract in August. He returned to Dallas on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Elliott has appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 226 yards on 74 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 69 yards receiving and three touchdowns.