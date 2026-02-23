Cowboys Have Been Trying To Extend K Brandon Aubrey Since Before Last Season

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey is set to be a restricted free agent if he’s not signed to a new contract before the new league year starts in March.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they’ve been having extension talks with Aubrey since before the start of last season. He mentioned they haven’t found a common ground yet, but expressed their desire to have him back.

“We’ve been in talks with Aubrey, even before the season started,” Jones said, via Jon Machota. That’s been a journey, but we haven’t been able to get to a point where we can all agree. Hadn’t gotten done but we’d love to get him done.”

Aubrey, 30, was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2022 USFL draft and he spent two seasons with the team. He signed with the Cowboys in July 2023 on a three-year, $2.695 million deal and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Aubrey appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made 36 of 42 field goals along with 47 of 48 extra point attempts.