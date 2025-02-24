Cowboys Have Started Contract Talks With DT Osa Odighizuwa

Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa has been an integral part of Dallas’ defensive line since being selected in the third round in 2021, as he’s started 63 of 67 career games.

Odighizuwa is set to enter free agency this year after finishing his rookie deal. He made a base salary of $3.1 million in 2024 but Over The Cap valued his season at $13.2 million, showing he’s due for a significant raise. PFF projects Odighizuwa will sign a four-year deal worth more than $20 million annually.

Dallas EVP Stephen Jones has been clear about their intentions to retain Odighizuwa and said they have started negotiations with him about a new deal.

“We have had negotiations with Osa,” Jones said, via David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. “I just think Osa is a really good football player… He’s an important piece.”

Odighizuwa, 26, was a three-year starter at UCLA and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $5,086,188 rookie contract that included a $1,059,046 signing bonus. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Odighizuwa appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 47 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

