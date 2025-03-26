Cowboys Have Yet To Make Contract Offer To Micah Parsons

According to Jane Slater, the Cowboys have yet to extend a contract offer to LB Micah Parsons‘s representation.

Although Slater mentions owner Jerry Jones has spoken to Parsons “many times this offseason,” there still isn’t anything “meaningful to report.”

Slater notes the two sides had an initial meeting at the NFL Combine, but nothing has progressed since then. In the end, Parsons’ party is ready to talk when Dallas is.

In recent weeks, Slater also reported “meaningful talks haven’t even begun yet” between the two parties and that a contract extension is not done, despite rumors circulating on X.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $24.007 million in 2025 on his fifth-year option.

For what it’s worth, Parsons said in December he wasn’t necessarily prioritizing being the highest-paid defensive player and would prefer to have a deal wrapped up before training camp.

However, Myles Garrett moved the needle quite a bit for pass rushers this offseason after agreeing to a new contract that will pay him $40 million per year.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.