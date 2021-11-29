Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19.

McCarthy is vaccinated, as the NFL made it incredibly hard for coaches to avoid getting the shot and still work hands-on with players. But a positive test will likely sideline him this week as Dallas prepares to play the Saints on Thursday.

A number of coaches and players have gone in the COVID-19 protocols in the past week or so as the team deals with the virus.

McCarthy, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following their disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 13-14 so far with the Cowboys.