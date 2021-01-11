Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with former Falcons HC Dan Quinn to be their next defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys also interviewed Cowboys have interviewed Joe Whitt and Jason Simmons for the job in recent days after they officially fired Mike Nolan last week.

However, reports from earlier in the day mentioned that Quinn was the favorite for the job.

Quinn, 50, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led to the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.