Cowboys Hosting Three Ohio State Players For 30 Visits

Per Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys are hosting Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State LB Arvell Reese and Ohio State S Caleb Downs for top-30 visits.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Styles, 21, was a former five-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team All-American in 2025.

Throughout his four-year career at Ohio State, Styles appeared in 53 games for Ohio State and recorded 131 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine passes defended and an interception.

Reese, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Ohio. He committed to Ohio State and remained there for three seasons, where he earned All-Big 10 First-Team honors in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Reese appeared in 36 games over three seasons with Ohio State and recorded 112 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two passes defended.

Downs, 21, transferred to Ohio State in 2024 after one year in Alabama. He won this year’s Jim Thorpe Award for being the best defensive back in college football, along with earning the Lott Trophy for being the best defensive player of the year.

He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2024 and 2025, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2024 and 2025, First-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025, second-team All-American in 2023, and first-team All-SEC in 2023, and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023.

For his college career, Downs appeared in 30 games for Ohio State and 14 games for Alabama, recording 257 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.