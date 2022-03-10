Cowboys In Active Trade Talks Regarding OT La’el Collins

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are having active trade conversations about dealing starting RT La’el Collins.

Rapoport notes that Collins is due $10 million this coming year and there is trade interest from other teams.

Jon Machota adds that the Cowboys believe Terence Steele is capable of being their starting right tackle, which is likely why Collins is available.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins is in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and is set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Collins would free up $1.3 million of available cap space while creating $13,950,000 in dead money.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.