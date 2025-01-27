Cowboys Interview Bears QB Coach Kerry Joseph For Same Role

Jonathan Jones reports the Cowboys have interviewed Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph for their QB coach opening.

Jones adds that Joseph worked with new Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer in Seattle.

Joseph, 51, spent five seasons as a player in the NFL for the Bengals and Seahawks. He also spent a number of years the CFL before taking his first coaching with the Saints as an intern in 2014.

From there, Joseph had several stints including some in college before joining the Seahawks as an offensive assistant in 2020. He was promoted to assistant WRs coach before Seattle named him assistant QBs coach in 2022.

Joseph became the Bears’ QB coach ahead of the 2024 season under former HC Matt Eberflus.