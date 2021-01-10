Cowboys Interview Panthers Secondary Coach Jason Simmons For DC Job

The Dallas Cowboys interviewed Panthers passing game coordinator/secondary coach Jason Simmons for their defensive coordinator position, according to Jason La Canfora.

Simmons previously worked for Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy while they were together in Green Bay.

This is the second defensive coordinator candidate with ties to McCarthy to interview for the Cowboys’ vacancy after they met with Falcons secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr last week.

Simmons, 44, played 10 years for the Steelers and Texans before being hired by Green Bay in 2011. He later took his first coaching job with the Packers in 2015.

From there, Simmons worked his way up to defensive backs coach before departing to become the Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach.