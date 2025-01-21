Cowboys Interviewing OC Brian Schottenheimer For HC Position

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are interviewing OC Brian Schottenheimer for their head coaching position.

The following is a list of Cowboys’ head coaching candidates so far:

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer (Scheduled)

Schottenheimer, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, the Chargers, the Jets, and the Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season but later made the decision to move in a new direction.

The Jaguars hired Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator/QB coach in 2021 and he was not retained when former HC Urban Meyer was fired. He then joined the Cowboys as a consultant in 2022 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2024, the Cowboys’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 21 in points scored, No. 27 in rushing yards, and No. 11 in passing yards.

We will have more on the Cowboys’ search for a head coach as it becomes available.