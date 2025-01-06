Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Hoping For Ninth Month Recovery

According to Calvin Watkins, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown said his recovery will be nine months on his torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and that he plans to return prior to December of 2025.

“I’ll be back playing football for sure in 2025 and it won’t be in December it will be before that,” Overshown said, via Watkins.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He’s tallied 84 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and three passes defended.

