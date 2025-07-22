Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Progressing Well In Rehab, Targeting Midseason Return

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown got good news in his return from a serious knee injury, as a recent check-up with Dr. Neal ElAttrache “reinforced his plans to play this season.”

Fowler adds Overshown is hoping for a midseason return but his rehab remains open-ended. Overshown will open the season on the PUP list as he works his way back.

The young linebacker went down late last season with a serious, multi-ligament knee injury, curtailing what had been a breakout campaign.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He tallied 90 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and four passes defended.