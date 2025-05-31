Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Targeting December Return

According to Calvin Watkins, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is targeting a return in December.

He is still recovering from a knee injury that derailed his 2024 season, but is already back to doing light jogging and is hoping to return at Christmas against the Chiefs.

Overshown, 24, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He’s tallied 84 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and three passes defended.

