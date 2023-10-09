Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Could Go On IR With Neck Injury

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said that LB Leighton Vander Esch is a candidate to go on injured reserve, per Todd Archer.

Vander Esch left the Week 5 loss to the 49ers with a neck injury after colliding with a teammate. He has a history of neck issues dating back to his time in college.

Players placed on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Vander Esch, 27, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season. He later agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys and re-signed to another one-year, $11 million contract in 2023.

In 2023, Vander Esch has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.