Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Suffered High-Ankle Sprain, Status TBD

According to Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Cowboys LB Micah Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday’s game against the Giants, and his status is considered To Be Determined going forward.

Parson suffered a lower leg injury and was carted off the field during the team’s win against the Giants.

Parsons told reporters after the game that X-rays on his left foot/ankle were negative and he will get an MRI Friday.

Parsons said he knows “very little” about the severity of his ankle injury but is hoping he can return next week.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2023, Parsons appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

Entering Thusrday’s game, Parsons had appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.