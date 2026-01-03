Cowboys Made Seven Moves, Placed RB Javonte Williams On IR

Per Jon Machota, the Cowboys made seven roster moves, including placing RB Javonte Williams on injured reserve.

The following is a complete list of moves being made by Dallas:

Placed G T.J. Bass , RB Malik Davis , and RB Javonte Williams on injured reserve.

, RB , and RB on injured reserve. Activated CB Josh Butler and RB Phil Mafah from injured reserve.

and RB from injured reserve. Signed LB Justin Barron from the practice squad.

from the practice squad. Elevated OL Nick Leverett from the practice squad.

Williams, 25, was named second-team All-ACC as a junior at North Carolina despite splitting time with RB Michael Carter. The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,865,752 million with a signing bonus of $3,807,819 million and became a free agent.

When testing the open market, Williams signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys.

In 2025, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 252 rushing attempts for 1,201 yards (4.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.