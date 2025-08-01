Cowboys Maintain They Have No Intention Of Trading Micah Parsons, Still Believe Deal Will Be Reached

Ralph Vacchiano checked in with the Cowboys following Micah Parsons officially requesting a trade, and the organization still has “no intention” of trading their star rusher.

Vacchiano, citing a team source, reports there is still a belief in Dallas that everyone will eventually calm down and a deal will be reached.

Vacchiano writes that an extension will “probably” be finalized before the regular season begins.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic confirmed the Cowboys have no intention of trading Parsons, but teams around the league are planning to reach out to check on his availability.

Ed Werder also reports Parsons does not plan on leaving Dallas’ training camp and incurring $50,000 in daily fines by holding out.

CeeDee Lamb posted on X his support of Parsons: “Never fails dawg. Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular.”

Earlier today, Parsons went on the offensive by formally requesting a trade from Dallas after contract negotiations stalled.

It came after Russini reported that the relationship between the Cowboys and Parsons has “deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team.”

League sources told Russini that the Cowboys believed they had a deal with Parsons after he and owner Jerry Jones spoke over multiple days this past spring. However, Parsons’ agent reportedly pushed back and tried to negotiate further, but the Cowboys declined to engage him, instead telling Parsons to honor their prior agreement.

Parsons described that he did, in fact, meet with Jones, but the conversation turned from “leadership” to discussing a contract. Parsons said there was some “back and forth” on his next deal, but he never considered it to be formal negotiations.

Parsons confirmed Russini’s report that Dallas is now refusing to engage with his agent, which has led to the standoff. Parsons writes, “At this point, we decided we would allow the team to reach out to us whenever they decided they wanted to talk. Yet still not a call, email, or text to my agent about starting a negotiation.”

Parsons previously maintained that he wanted to be in Dallas, but that has changed as of Friday.

“Still, I stayed quiet, but again, after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives, I have made a tough decision that I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally,” Parsons wrote.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year. Garrett also initially requested to be traded from the Browns before finalizing a record extension.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.