Cowboys Make Two Moves, Including Designating DT Neville Gallimore To Return From IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have designated DT Neville Gallimore to return from injured reserve.

The @dallascowboys made the following player transactions on Monday:

– DT Neville Gallimore Restored to Practice Squad:

– DB Darian Thompson — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 29, 2021

Dallas also restored S Darian Thompson to the practice squad from the PS IR.

This opens up a 21-day window for Gallimore to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s been on IR since the start of the season.

Gallimore, 24, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

In 2020, Gallimore appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and started nine of them. He recorded 28 tackles, half a sack, and one pass deflection.