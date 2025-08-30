Cowboys Make Two Practice Squad Moves

Per Todd Archer, the Cowboys have made two practice squad moves, releasing G Saahdiq Charles and adding WR Ryan Flournoy to the unit.

Charles was set to start for the Titans last season before retiring, but he was eventually granted his release this offseason after changing his mind about retirement.

He had been absent from practice for personal reasons, and the Titans said he informed the team he had decided to retire. Tennessee then placed Charles on the reserve/retired list.

Charles, 25, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million rookie deal with the team.

The Titans signed Charles to a one-year, $2.5 million deal as a free agent in 2024. He was released this offseason after coming out of retirement.

In 2023, Charles appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and made 10 starts.