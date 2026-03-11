Cowboys Negotiated Pay Cut For WR Jonathan Mingo

The Dallas Cowboys negotiated a pay cut for WR Jonathan Mingo, per Todd Archer.

Mingo was due an $812,000 workout bonus on his rookie contract that was removed. He’s under contract for $1.145 million in the final year of his rookie deal in 2026.

Mingo, 24, was named second-team All-SEC following his final season at Ole Miss. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract that included a $3,441,161 signing bonus when the Panthers traded Mingo to the Cowboys in 2024 as part of a pick swap.

In 2025, Mingo appeared in six games for the Cowboys and caught one pass on five targets for 25 yards.