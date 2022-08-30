Cowboys Officially Cut Roster To 53

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have finalized their 53-man roster before today’s deadline. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. G Isaac Alarcon
  2. DT Josiah Bronson
  3. DE Markaviest Bryant
  4. T Aviante Collins
  5. S Tyler Coyle
  6. RB Malik Davis
  7. QB Ben DiNucci
  8. WR Dontario Drummond
  9. C James Empey
  10. CB C.J. Goodwin
  11. QB Will Grier
  12. LB Storey Jackson
  13. LB Malik Jefferson
  14. G Braylon Jones
  15. C Alec Lindstrom
  16. K Brett Maher
  17. TE Sean McKeon
  18. LS Jake McQuaide
  19. QB Cooper Rush
  20. T Amon Simon
  21. WR Brandon Smith
  22. DE Mika Tafua
  23. S Juanyeh Thomas
  24. WR T.J. Vasher
  25. DT Carlos Watkins
  26. RB Aaron Shampklin (injured)
  27. CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured)

The team also placed fifth-round LB Damone Clark on the reserve non-football injury list. 

Grier, 27, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster. 

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards. 

