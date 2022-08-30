Cowboys Officially Cut Roster To 53

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have finalized their 53-man roster before today’s deadline.
The full list of cuts includes:
- G Isaac Alarcon
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Markaviest Bryant
- T Aviante Collins
- S Tyler Coyle
- RB Malik Davis
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Dontario Drummond
- C James Empey
- CB C.J. Goodwin
- QB Will Grier
- LB Storey Jackson
- LB Malik Jefferson
- G Braylon Jones
- C Alec Lindstrom
- K Brett Maher
- TE Sean McKeon
- LS Jake McQuaide
- QB Cooper Rush
- T Amon Simon
- WR Brandon Smith
- DE Mika Tafua
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- WR T.J. Vasher
- DT Carlos Watkins
- RB Aaron Shampklin (injured)
- CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (injured)
The team also placed fifth-round LB Damone Clark on the reserve non-football injury list.
Grier, 27, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.
The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster.
In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.
