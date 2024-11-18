Cowboys Officially Place Dak Prescott On IR Among Other Moves For Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys have officially placed QB Dak Prescott on injured reserve, per Mike Garafolo.

The team also promoted DB Josh Butler from the practice squad and elevated TE Princeton Fant and DB Kemon Hall for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2024, Prescott appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.