Cowboys Officially Rule Out Two Players From Week 7, Including CB Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys officially ruled out two players from Week 7, including CB Trevon Diggs and G Trevor Keegan (neck).

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer announced that Diggs had an accident at his home on Thursday night and suffered a concussion.

“Trevon Diggs came in this morning with some concussion symptoms after having an accident in his home,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s site. “He’s been checked out by our doctors, and he’s in the protocol, and we’ll miss the game. We’re gathering information. I just got that information walking over from our doctors … but it happened last night.”

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.