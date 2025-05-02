Cowboys Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday ahead of their rookie minicamp.
The full list includes:
Kentucky DB Zion Childress
Virginia TE Tyler Neville
Syracuse LB Justin Barron
Oregon WR Traeshon Holden
Texas Tech WR Josh Kelly
Syracuse DB Alijah Clark
Auburn TE Rivaldo Fairweather
E. Kentucky DB Mike Smith
Stephen F. Austin DB Bruce Harmon
Holden, 23, committed to Alabama out of Kissimmee, Florida but transferred to Oregon following three years with the Crimson Tide. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2024.
In his collegiate career, Holden appeared in 57 games and caught 128 passes for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.
