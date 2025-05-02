Cowboys Officially Sign Seven Draft Picks, Nine UDFAs

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed seven draft picks to rookie contracts, including first-round G Tyler Booker. The full list includes:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Tyler Booker G Signed 2 44 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE 3 76 Shavon Revel CB Signed 5 149 Jaydon Blue RB 5 152 Shemar James LB Signed 6 204 Ajani Cornelius OT Signed 7 217 Jay Toia DT Signed 7 239 Phil Mafah RB Signed 7 247 Tommy Akingbesote DT Signed

Dallas also signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday.

Booker, 21, was a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class out of New Haven, Connecticut. He committed to Alabama and spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

He was selected to Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and First Team All-SEC in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 1-ranked guard and the No. 24 overall player with a first-to-second-round grade.

The Cowboys used the No. 12 overall pick in round one on Booker. He’s projected to sign Booker to a four-year, $22,520,414 contract that includes a $13,018,483 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In three years at Alabama, Booker appeared in 38 games with 27 starts almost exclusively at left guard.