Cowboys Officially Sign Seven Draft Picks, Nine UDFAs

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed seven draft picks to rookie contracts, including first-round G Tyler Booker. The full list includes:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Tyler Booker
|G
|Signed
|2
|44
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|EDGE
|3
|76
|Shavon Revel
|CB
|Signed
|5
|149
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|5
|152
|Shemar James
|LB
|Signed
|6
|204
|Ajani Cornelius
|OT
|Signed
|7
|217
|Jay Toia
|DT
|Signed
|7
|239
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|Signed
|7
|247
|Tommy Akingbesote
|DT
|Signed
Dallas also signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday.
- Syracuse LB Justin Barron
- Kentucky DB Zion Childress
- Syracuse DB Alijah Clark
- Auburn TE Rivaldo Fairweather
- Stephen F. Austin DB Bruce Harmon
- Oregon WR Traeshon Holden
- Texas Tech WR Josh Kelly
- Virginia TE Tyler Neville
- Eastern Kentucky DB Mike Smith
Booker, 21, was a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class out of New Haven, Connecticut. He committed to Alabama and spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide.
He was selected to Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and First Team All-SEC in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 1-ranked guard and the No. 24 overall player with a first-to-second-round grade.
The Cowboys used the No. 12 overall pick in round one on Booker. He’s projected to sign Booker to a four-year, $22,520,414 contract that includes a $13,018,483 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In three years at Alabama, Booker appeared in 38 games with 27 starts almost exclusively at left guard.
