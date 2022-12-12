Cowboys OT Terence Steele Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys OT Terence Steele will miss the remainder of the season due to suffering a torn ACL on Sunday, which was confirmed by an MRI.

You can expect to the Cowboys to place Steele on injured reserve in the coming days and sign someone to the roster in his place.

Steele, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.

In 2022, Steele appeared in and started 13 games for the Cowboys at tackle.

We will have more news on Steele as it becomes available.