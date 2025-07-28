Cowboys OL Tyler Guyton’s ACL Intact, Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Bone Fracture

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton‘s ACL remains in-tact following an MRI, according to Todd Archer.

Guyton is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a bone fracture but won’t require surgery, which is great news for Dallas.

If all goes well Guyton could return for the very early stages of the regular season.

Guyton, 22, began his career at TCU as a tight end before transferring to Oklahoma and converting to offensive tackle. He was a one-year starter at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

Guyton had an excellent pre-draft process and tested like an exceptional athlete at the Combine. The Cowboys used the No. 29 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s entering the second year a four-year, $12,919,385 contract that includes a $6,215,916 signing bonus and will carry a $2,348,979 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his two years at Oklahoma, Guyton appeared in 20 games and made 15 starts at tackle, all but one of those on the right side.

In 2024, Guyton appeared in 15 games and started 11 at left tackle.