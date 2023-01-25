Cowboys Parting Ways With LBs Coach George Edwards & RBs Coach Skip Peete

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from LB coach George Edwards and RB coach Skip Peete, according to Mike Garafolo.

Both coaches were on expiring contracts. Edwards has been linked to the Bears as a potential candidate for their vacant defensive coordinator opening.

Edwards, 54, began his coaching career back in 1991 as an assistant at Florida. He worked for a few colleges before accepting the LBs coaching job with the Cowboys in 1998.

Since then, Edwards has worked for a number of NFL teams including the Redskins, Browns, Dolphins and Bills before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2014.

Minnesota moved on from Edwards and he later joined the Cowboys’ defensive staff.