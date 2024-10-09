Cowboys Place DE Marshawn Kneeland On IR Among Other Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced a series of moves on Wednesday, including placing second-round DE Marshawn Kneeland on injured reserve.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions: Reserve/Injured:

DE Marshawn Kneeland Signed to active roster:

DE Carl Lawson Signed to practice squad:

WR Seth Williams

DE Luiji Vilain Designated for Return to Practice:

— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 9, 2024

He’ll now miss a minimum of four games with his meniscus injury and has a timeline of about four to six weeks from that injury.

Kneeland, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2023. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,832,646 contract that includes a $1,789,196 signing bonus and will carry a $1,242,299 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Kneeland has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.