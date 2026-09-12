Cowboys Place RB Malik Davis On IR

The Cowboys announced on Saturday that they have placed RB Malik Davis on injured reserve and signed RB Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad.

Davis suffered a hip injury during Friday’s practice and was later carted off the practice field.

Davis, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He has been on and off the Cowboys’ roster and practice squad for the past few years. Dallas brought him back on a futures contract this past January, then waived him after the draft.

Davis bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad last season.

In 2025, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 rushing attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 16 yards.